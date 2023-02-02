Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,875 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $99.80 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

