Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.77

Shares of Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 12000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

Get Standard Mercantile Acquisition alerts:

Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.20 million for the quarter.

About Standard Mercantile Acquisition

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.