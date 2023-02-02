Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.48 billion-$36.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.06 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.70.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,814,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,030. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.11. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,566,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $415,383,000 after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,012,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

