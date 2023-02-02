State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $128.53 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,378,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of AT&T worth $128,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 3,468,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,336,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Articles

