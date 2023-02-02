State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $421.29 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,074 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Exxon Mobil worth $421,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,940,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

