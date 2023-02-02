State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $81,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Analog Devices by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,970. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

