State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of PayPal worth $112,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund boosted its position in PayPal by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.93.

PayPal Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,327,032. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $131.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.