State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,048 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $105,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GS traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.67. 128,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,152. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

