State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,392 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 702,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $94,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.6 %

American Express stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.71. The stock had a trading volume of 134,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average of $151.29.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

