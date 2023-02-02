Status Price Tops $0.0339 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Status has a market cap of $133.88 million and approximately $184.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00048685 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028972 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00019023 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00220991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,945,884,374 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,945,884,374.3508615 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03485099 USD and is up 25.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $400,413,976.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.