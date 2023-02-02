Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$140.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 86,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CGI will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

