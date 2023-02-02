Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$140.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.17. The company had a trading volume of 86,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
