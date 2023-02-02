STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

