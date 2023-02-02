StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of BIOC opened at $0.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.61 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

