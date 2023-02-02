StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Quotient Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $0.38 on Monday. Quotient has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $980,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quotient

In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

Quotient Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Quotient by 4,136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,184 shares during the period.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Stories

