StockNews.com Downgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Sell

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NERV. JMP Securities downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 85,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,241. The company has a market cap of $12.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.04. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

