Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 21,901 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,619. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

