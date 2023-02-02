Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 65,857 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,857 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $10,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 805,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 424,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 357,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2,658.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 326,107 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

CGUS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. 92,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,064. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

