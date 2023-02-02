Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,830 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of FCX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.52. 5,625,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,087,840. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

