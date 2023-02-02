Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VLUE stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.37. The company had a trading volume of 281,285 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.72.

