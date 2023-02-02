Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVDV. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 16,761.4% during the second quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 178.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,953 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 263,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.50. 58,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,136. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91.

