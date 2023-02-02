Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,746 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises 0.9% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.97% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 75,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.64. 20,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,482. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50.

