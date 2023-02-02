Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $749.12. 380,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,218. The firm has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $733.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $695.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.73 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.65.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,071,258. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

