Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,394 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.15% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.41. 90,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,753. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $106.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.23.

