Stratis Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Stratis has a market cap of $84.89 million and approximately $19.55 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,657.52 or 0.07023865 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001699 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00091147 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030578 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00061306 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010413 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001094 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00024762 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 145,716,615 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
