Streamr Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and $3.64 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

