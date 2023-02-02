Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $9.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Stryker Stock Up 9.9 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.32.

SYK stock opened at $278.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

