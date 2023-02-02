Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.91 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.88-$2.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. The stock had a trading volume of 771,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,007. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares in the company, valued at $479,060,813.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,351 shares of company stock valued at $7,689,504. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 379.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 482,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 74.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.