SVB Leerink Comments on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.44. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.45 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $261.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total transaction of $1,028,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,801.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.11, for a total transaction of $1,028,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,904. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

