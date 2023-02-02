Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $62.18 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $62.18 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 28.7% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,159,106,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,832,462,765 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

