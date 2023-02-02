Synapse (SYN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $213.72 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $213.72 million and approximately $30.16 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00005028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

