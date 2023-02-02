Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.04

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.04 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 142.60 ($1.76). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 155.90 ($1.93), with a volume of 1,739,583 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.59) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.75).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 155.04. The stock has a market cap of £757.08 million and a PE ratio of 810.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

