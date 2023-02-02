Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.60. 80,988 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 75,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Syrah Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

