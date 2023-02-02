Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. Sysco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,261. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sysco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

