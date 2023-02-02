Syscoin Hits Market Capitalization of $133.65 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $133.65 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,071.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00589107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00183889 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00051521 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.