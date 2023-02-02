Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.08 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Syscoin has a total market cap of $127.65 million and $4.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000721 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,562.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.04 or 0.00581624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00181192 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00051631 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

