Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Targa Resources worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.46. 66,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.48. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 2.30.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,186 shares of company stock worth $530,185. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.82.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

