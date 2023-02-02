Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $177.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.74. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

