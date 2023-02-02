Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after buying an additional 1,341,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile



Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

