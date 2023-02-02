Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SAP by 364.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,567,000 after buying an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SAP by 38.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SAP from €95.00 ($103.26) to €100.00 ($108.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($132.61) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

