Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP opened at $355.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $356.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.01 and a 200 day moving average of $295.07.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

