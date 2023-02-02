Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 500 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

SLYV opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $85.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

