Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $63.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.