Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,165,000 after purchasing an additional 126,490 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,739,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,632,000 after acquiring an additional 196,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,575,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,228,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

