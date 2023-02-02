Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $22,500.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30.
Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,754,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,733. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
