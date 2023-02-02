TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32.98 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $262.19 million and approximately $32.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00090100 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00061329 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010374 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001091 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00024688 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000251 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,802,859,498 coins and its circulating supply is 9,801,444,454 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
