Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $255.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.97.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $181.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $572.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,859,084. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,563,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $192,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

