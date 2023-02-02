Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $153.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.48. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,093,178 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 19.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

