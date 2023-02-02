Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39. 35,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 49,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the development of metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sierra Blanca, TX.

