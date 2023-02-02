Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Position Increased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Texas Roadhouse worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 196,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 581,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,728,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 65.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $102.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 47.92%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,951 shares of company stock worth $4,577,490 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

