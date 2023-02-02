Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 13.8% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $214.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.28 and a 200-day moving average of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $223.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

